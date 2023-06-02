75°
'Extremely dangerous' teen caught after escaping botched transfer to juvenile court in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - The "Houdini of juvenile escapees" slipped out of custody Wednesday morning and was recaptured Thursday night, according to WWL-TV.
Curtis Tassin, 17, was at large for nearly 48 hours after he escaped from a botched transfer to juvenile court. He was being held at the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville prior to his escape. Tassin was previously charged with assault, battery, armed robbery, and carjacking, as well as a history of simple escape.
The Office of Juvenile Justice told WWL-TV Tassin had been recaptured Thursday night in Algiers. He faces an additional charge of simple escape.
