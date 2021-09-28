76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Explosion at Westlake Chemical injures multiple workers

1 hour 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 6:57 AM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: KPLC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - Five people were hurt when an explosion occurred Monday night at Westlake Chemical.

A local news outlet cites confirmation from Louisiana State Police that five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

All other personnel were safely accounted for, according to company representatives. 

Trending News

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit while the unit, which is used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days