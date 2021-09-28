76°
Explosion at Westlake Chemical injures multiple workers
LAKE CHARLES - Five people were hurt when an explosion occurred Monday night at Westlake Chemical.
A local news outlet cites confirmation from Louisiana State Police that five contract employees working the turnaround were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.
All other personnel were safely accounted for, according to company representatives.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit while the unit, which is used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance.
