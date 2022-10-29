Expect closures on LA 73 in Ascension as major road project unfolds

ASCENSION PARISH - If you've noticed cones and road work signs along LA 73 and LA 22, it's because improvements are underway.

“At LA 73 and LA 22, we’re doing concrete patching and striping and making improvements at both of those intersections," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

A $1,909,617.75 project is in the works. Mallett says overnight lane closures are to be expected along LA 73 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weeknights.

“On LA 73, they are mainly working at nights, and I do believe they do work during the day on weekends. And then on LA 22 because it is a lower average daily traffic count, they’re going to be able to work during the day," Mallett said.

Crews began working on Oct. 18 and are expected to finish the job on LA 22 in the next two weeks, but Mallett says LA 73 could take a little longer.

“LA 22 has probably got like two weeks left, and then LA 73 will be completed by the end of the year," Mallett said.

Oversized loads will still be able to pass without any restrictions while construction takes place.