EXCLUSIVE - 'I won't do it ever again': Assumption parent who allegedly assaulted teacher responds to arrest

BAYOU L'OURSE - After a mother was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher at her child’s school, she says there’s more to the story.

Nicole Rulf, 27, said she was shocked when a Department of Children and Family Services employee knocked on her door Friday with allegations against her. Upset by the visit, she went to her child’s school, which ultimately led to her spending several days in jail.

According to Rulf, a DCFS employee claimed someone said her child had told an unnamed person that he had been hit.

“He said that his uncle punched him in the nose and he punched his uncle in the nose,” Rulf said. However, she says her five-year-old made up the story, and would have liked for someone from the school to call her instead of making an official report.

Rulf says that while she was upset, she drove to the school to confront the employee she believed was behind the report.

“I said some things I probably shouldn't have said,” Rulf said.

The Assumption Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance call at Bayou L’Ourse Primary School. Deputies say Rulf came to campus and threatened school employees. They say she was cursing in front of students and calling parents names. When she was asked to leave, the sheriff’s office says Rulf refused.

“I slept in jail from Friday until Tuesday morning when I was finally able to get out,” she said.

Her bond was set at $40,000, and she’s accused of assaulting a teacher and disturbing the peace.

"We will not permit our schools to be invaded by people causing trouble," Lonny Cavalier with the Assumption Sheriff’s Office said. “We see what goes on all around our country every day involving schools, and violence in schools, and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that doesn't happen in our schools.”

Rulf says she is now banned from the school and will likely move her children to a different school. Her first court date is set for Oct. 27.

The Assumption School District says employees are all required to report any suspected abuse.