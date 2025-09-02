90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish woman arrested for allegedly threatening elementary school teachers

1 hour 44 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 4:20 PM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU L'OURSE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened elementary school staff on Friday afternoon, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brooke Nicole Gambrell Rulf, 27, faces two assault on a school teacher charges and one disturbing the peace charge. 

According to APSO, deputies responded to a disturbance call at Bayou L'Ourse Primary School. School administrators said Rulf came to campus and threatened school employees.

Trending News

Rulf was arrested at her home and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. Her bond was set at $40,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days