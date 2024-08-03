Ethel man in critical condition after machete attack; stepson accused of attack arrested

ETHEL — A man accused of cutting his stepfather multiple times with a machete was arrested for attempted murder by East Feliciana Parish deputies on Saturday.

Bernard Shantate Telsa Jr., 33, was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder. He could face additional charges, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a call at a Payne Road trailer home in Ethel around 7:40 a.m. When they arrived, deputies said they found Craig Stewart, 57, with multiple lacerations all over his body from a machete.

Stewart identified the suspect as his stepson, deputies said. The pair had previously argued, leading to the attack, deputies said.

Stewart is in critical condition and sustained life-threatening injuries, deputies said.