Latest Weather Blog
Esteemed source predicts Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Winner
ATLANTA, GA - Ahead of LSU's game against Oklahoma, officials turned to a nationally recognized source for a prediction of which team will win the 2019 Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.
The beloved, but not quite dependable, source was a giant bear named Yang Yang.
The panda is a resident of Zoo Atlanta and has a fairly unsuccessful track record of predicting the winner of the annual Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.
In the past three years, Yang Yang has only predicted one winner correctly.
Despite this, on Monday all eyes were back on the giant panda for his forecast.
.@ZooATL's Yang Yang ?? is back with another #CFAPeachBowl pick. This year he makes his #CFBPlayoff prediction.— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 16, 2019
Who's he got, @OU_Football or @LSUfootball? pic.twitter.com/irt4fpi65e
This year, Yang Yang anticipated a win for Oklahoma, but this won't stop LSU fans from throwing their support behind the Tigers.
The No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners will face off Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium.
The winner will advance to play for the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Jan. 13.
