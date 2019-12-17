Esteemed source predicts Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Winner

ATLANTA, GA - Ahead of LSU's game against Oklahoma, officials turned to a nationally recognized source for a prediction of which team will win the 2019 Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.

The beloved, but not quite dependable, source was a giant bear named Yang Yang.

The panda is a resident of Zoo Atlanta and has a fairly unsuccessful track record of predicting the winner of the annual Chick Fil A Peach Bowl.

In the past three years, Yang Yang has only predicted one winner correctly.

Despite this, on Monday all eyes were back on the giant panda for his forecast.

This year, Yang Yang anticipated a win for Oklahoma, but this won't stop LSU fans from throwing their support behind the Tigers.

The No. 1 Tigers and No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners will face off Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium.

The winner will advance to play for the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Jan. 13.