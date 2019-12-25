63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ESPN reporter, Edward Aschoff, dies at 34

5 hours 15 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 December 25, 2019 3:24 PM December 25, 2019 in News
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff
Edward Aschoff, ESPN reporter Photo: Shutterstock/Radar Online

Edward Aschoff, one of ESPN's college football reporters, passed away on Christmas Eve, which also happened to be his 34th birthday.

ESPN released a statement on Aschoff's death, saying, "We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague, Edward Aschoff. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy."

The network says Aschoff died after a brief stint with an illness, but fails to go into details regarding the nature of the illness.

A few weeks ago, however, Aschoff tweeted that he was battling pneumonia.

According to ESPN, Aschoff began working for the sports network as an Atlanta-based reporter. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2017, where he took on an expanded national role that included television coverage. 

Aschoff and his fiancée were planning to marry in New Orleans, in April of 2020. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days