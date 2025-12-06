Escaped inmate from Vermilion Parish Jail captured along I-10 near Lafayette

ABBEVILLE - An accused drug dealer who escaped from the Vermilion Parish Jail was captured late Friday night, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gavin Garnica, 23, was captured along I-10 west of Lafayette around 11:45 p.m. after escaping the Vermilion Parish Jail by scaling the facility's east perimeter fence on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

During the escape, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office said corrections deputies "observed what appeared to be Mr. Garnica asleep and fully covered in his assigned bunk."

Garnica was facing charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice at the time of his escape.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais thanked all assisting agencies whose swift response and coordinated efforts brought the manhunt to a close.