Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accused drug dealer escapes from Vermillion Parish Jail, sheriff says

Thursday, December 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ABBEVILLE — An accused drug dealer escaped from the Vermillion Parish Jail on Wednesday night, Sheriff Eddie Langlinais said. 

Gavin Garnica, 23, is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. 

The Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office said corrections deputies "observed what appeared to be Mr. Garnica asleep and fully covered in his assigned bunk." Security footage later revealed Garnica scaled the jail's east perimeter fence around 11:15 p.m. and ran away. 

Langlinais said Garnica has a "well-documented criminal history, is known to be violent and poses a significant risk to both law enforcement and the public." The sheriff urges anyone who sees Garnica not to approach him and call 911 as soon as possible. 

"We are using every available resource to bring this individual back into custody," Langlinais said. "If anyone is found to have assisted Gavin Garnica in this escape, he or she will be fully held accountable to the greatest extent of the law."

VPSO said an internal investigation has been opened to determine if any protocols were violated that could have led to Garnica's escape. 

