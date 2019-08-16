96°
Equipment failure forces local water park to close this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Anyone heading to Liberty Lagoon this weekend will unfortunately have to change their plans. BREC says the water park will be closed Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18 because of equipment failure.
Park officials sent the following statement to WBRZ on Friday afternoon:
BREC expects Liberty Lagoon to resume full operations by next weekend for normal off-season operating hours. All planned weekly events and programming are still on schedule for the park, but the safety and enjoyment of our patrons is the top priority at this time.
