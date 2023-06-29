Enough fentanyl to kill more than 21,000 people seized in drug bust

Credit to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested two people Thursday for a drug trafficking operation that included enough fentanyl to kill more than 21,000 people.

Police arrested Howard Golphin, 44, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana. In total, police seized drugs and weapons that included 6.1 pounds of fentanyl, 1,200 fentanyl pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, and 7 pounds of marijuana.

Golphin was out on a $400,000 bond due to an arrest in February where police seized over four pounds of maijuana and over 200 grams of suspected heroin during a traffic stop. He also had previous arrests dating back to 1999 that took place in mostly East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parish.

Additionally, police arrested Ted Pullen, 38, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. They also charged Leo Kelly, 52, with the same charges as Golphin, but remains at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 389-5000.