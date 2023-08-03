EMS responding to an influx of heat related calls

BATON ROUGE - BR EMS has been kept busy with the hot summer, as over the weekend, at one sporting event, at least ten people needed medical help due to the high temperatures.

"Over the last 3 months we've had over 90 calls for heat emergencies," Brad Harris with BR EMS said. "In June, we had 30 calls, and in July, we had 55. So, there was a 40% increase in just one month. We also anticipate in August, we will have more than that."

Signs of heat exhaustion can quickly show.

"[People] can start getting sluggish, sweating a lot, or their face becomes flushed," Harris said. "That's when it's time to think of a plan. Drink water, get into shade, that sort of thing."

Once someone starts getting muscle cramps, that's when it's time to start thinking about contacting emergency crews, as things can get deadly.

"The most common mistake people make is trying to tough it out," Dr. James Phillips, an emergency physician said.

During hot days, keep an eye on older people, children, and your pets.

Harris says if a child starts turning red in the face and sweating, it's time to bring them inside. As for pets, hot asphalt can burn their paws, and it only takes a couple minutes for them to overheat since they do not have sweat glands.