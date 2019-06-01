Employee accused of helping students cheat at Glen Oaks High placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE - Parish and state authorities have launched an investigation into students possibly cheating on tests required to graduate.

School system spokeswoman Taylor Halsey Gast confirmed that the state Department of Education alerted the parish school system Thursday to the problem with the tests from Glen Oaks High. The school system has met with the affected students.

"We are looking into it," Halsey Gast said.

Glen Oaks' graduation is set for Wednesday.

The students will be eligible to take the test again and will be permitted to graduate over the summer if they pass the tests. Students have many opportunities to take and re-take the tests over more than a year prior to graduation, Halsey Gast said.

According to the students involved in the alleged incident, the test administrator instructed them to find answers on the internet for the constructed response portion of the test.

"We were taking our tests. She said everybody turn to number two. We all turned to number two. We just followed her instructions. She passed around her phone, and everybody got answers off google," said one student.

The employee accused of helping the students cheat has been placed on administrative leave.

"The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while the school system continues its investigation into a testing incident at Glen Oaks High School," Halsey Gast told WBRZ Friday.

The school system released the following statement Thursday evening:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System, in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Education, is investigating a testing irregularity involving five Glen Oaks students. This was an isolated incident and all allegations will be fully investigated in accordance with state and local testing policies.