Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in damages

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a church fire in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke coming from Good Shepard Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2873 Mission Drive.

BRFD officials say when they entered the church, they found fire coming from the pulpit and baptism area.

Crews responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. and by 6:05 a.m., the department told WBRZ the fire was under control.

The department says the damage is ringing in at $100,000 for the building alone and another $50,000 in losses for the contents of the church.

BRFD says the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office brought a K-9 unit to assist Baton Rouge fire investigator.

No injuries have been reported at this time and it is still unclear what initially ignited the flame. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.