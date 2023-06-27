85°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency crews rescue paraglider lost in Central woods Tuesday evening
CENTRAL - A paraglider was rescued from a tree in the Central woods off Hooper Road after getting stuck Tuesday evening.
Central Fire Department said the man is not injured, but was stuck in a tree more than 30 feet above the ground in the woods near the corner of Cimmaron Drive and Hooper Road.
Trending News
It took firefighters, paramedics, police officers and helicopters around one hour to find the stuck paraglider. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to get him down.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest