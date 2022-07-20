Elementary school teacher among 2 arrested in child porn investigation

Peyton Lambertson (left) and Patrick Kimery (right)

ZACHARY - Two men in the capital area, one of them a teacher, were booked on a slew of charges for possessing child pornography and soliciting minors online.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that Peyton Lambertson, 26, and Patrick Kimery, 37, were both arrested by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

Lambertson, who's listed as a teacher at Zachary Elementary, was booked after his social media account was apparently used to access images of child porn. He was booked on more than 200 combined counts of child pornography and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

The school district confirmed Lambertson is an employee and that the school is taking "appropriate action."

Investigators said Kimery was in possession of at least six images depicting children as young as 2 years old.

Both were booked Tuesday into the East Baton Rouge jail.