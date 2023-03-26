75°
Election roundup: Final results for all of Saturday's races and ballot issues

1 hour 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, March 26 2023 Mar 26, 2023 March 26, 2023 9:01 AM March 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

Click here to track live election results for the capital area

Easy-to-navigate results below

Click HERE for Ascension Parish election results

Click HERE for East Baton Rouge Parish election results - including Baker, Central and Zachary

Click HERE for Livingston Parish election results 

Click HERE for Pointe Coupee Parish election results

Click HERE for St. Mary Parish election results

Click HERE for Tangipahoa Parish election results

Find other parishes' results here

