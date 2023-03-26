75°
Latest Weather Blog
Election roundup: Final results for all of Saturday's races and ballot issues
Click here to track live election results for the capital area
Easy-to-navigate results below
Click HERE for Ascension Parish election results
Click HERE for East Baton Rouge Parish election results - including Baker, Central and Zachary
Click HERE for Livingston Parish election results
Click HERE for Pointe Coupee Parish election results
Click HERE for St. Mary Parish election results
Trending News
Click HERE for Tangipahoa Parish election results
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Greek Life partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for...
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...
-
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix;...