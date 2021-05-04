Elected official under investigation for showing up at women's homes, demanding sex

BRUSLY - West Baton Rouge Parish Constable Ron Leray is under investigation, accused of showing up on two different occasions at women's homes demanding oral sex and a "hookup."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained two different police reports that were filed pertaining to the incidents. One occurred in Addis in 2018, and the most recent occurred in Brusly last week.

Natalie Comeaux claims she saw a white truck pull up in her driveway last week and did not know who it was. That's when she contacted her neighbor.

Before long, a man emerged at her door and was trying to tug on the door. Comeaux is a single mother of two and nervously tried to figure out who it was.

"I called my neighbor to see if he could tell me who was in my driveway from across the street, and he couldn't tell who it was," Comeaux said.

Police investigating the situation said it was Ron Leray, a constable in West Baton Rouge Parish for Ward 2. Leray was filmed on Comeaux's surveillance cameras arriving at the house and leaving her house. Comeaux, not knowing why he came to her door or for what, hit the record button on her phone and captured the audio.

"I'm looking for a hookup," Leray is heard saying.

Comeaux in disbelief begins asking Leray questions. She said he was under the influence of something. She asked him what he was smoking.

"Glass," Leray responded.

"A glass what," Comeaux asked.

"Vape," Leray said.

Brusly Police began investigating the incident.

"I dispatched my officer to the disturbance," Assistant Police Chief Tom Southon said. "Upon his arrival, the suspect was gone and he took a statement from the victim."

Southon said the allegations made by Comeaux are similar to a report filed with the Addis Police Department just three years earlier. A woman reported Ron Leray showed up at her home in Addis and demanded oral sex late at night. Leray, employed by Brusly Police at the time was about to be terminated for his actions.

"At that time he was a part-time officer with us. During the course of our investigation he did resign," Southon said.

Comeaux said although she's met Leray before in town, he's never been invited to her home and they have no connection beyond that.

"I'm not a homewrecker," Comeaux said.

She's speaking up in hopes that Leray's predatory behavior comes to an end.

"It's not ok for anyone to do that, much less a public official," Comeaux said.

The findings of the investigation are being turned over to the District Attorney's Office. Leray did not return our calls Tuesday.