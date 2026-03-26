Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee arrested on malfeasance charges, Iberville sheriff says

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee was arrested on malfeasance in office charges, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Trenda Parker, 46, was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on Wednesday.

WBRZ has reached out to the Department of Corrections for more information about the circumstances leading up to Parker's arrest.