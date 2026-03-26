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Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along Wooddale Boulevard

2 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 7:45 AM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt after being struck by a car along Wooddale Boulevard.

According to officials, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition after the Wednesday night crash that happened around 8:46 p.m.

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