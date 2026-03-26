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EBRSO: Man previously accused of child molestation arrested after requesting explicit photos from teen

3 hours 33 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2026 Mar 26, 2026 March 26, 2026 9:52 AM March 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man previously accused of child molestation in 2017 has been arrested on computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to an arrest warrant, 33-year-old Nicholas Waxley requested sexually explicit photographs from a minor between 2022 and 2024 over Snapchat. The juvenile victim, who was 16 at the time of the first incident in September 2022, told authorities that no explicit photographs were exchanged. 

By July 2025, the victim's mother went to authorities with images of Waxley and the teen girl's text conversations. This is when East Baton Rouge Parish deputies began investigating Waxley on computer-aided solicitation charges.

On Tuesday, Waxley was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. 

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Waxley previously faced molestation of a juvenile charges when he was accused of forcing a 16-year-old to perform sexual acts on him.

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