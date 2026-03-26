Blue Bayou says tickets for summer season go on sale Thursday; several upgrades coming to reopened park

ST. GEORGE - After nearly a year of being closed, Blue Bayou Waterpark announced that single-day tickets go on sale Thursday for the 2026 summer season.

The summer season starts on May 16 and will run through Labor Day weekend, a news release from the park's new management said. The park will be open seven days a week from May 22 to Aug. 9, then will be open on weekends from Aug. 9 through Labor Day.

Ahead of the opening, maintenance crews, welders and fiberglass specialists will bring all pools, waterslides and attractions up to new safety standards.

The park also said management is working on improvements to the park, including refurbishing the buildings in the park, installing internet in the park for the first time in its history and providing several free amenities to customers.

Among the free amenities will be free inner tubes and lifejackets, as well as free, unlimited fountain drinks for all guests. The park will also have new smart lockers, which can be accessed by a personalized passcode or by facial ID, rather than a key.

"Blue Bayou is also working to strengthen the waterpark's ties to the local community by participating in local events, donating tickets to local charities, working with EmployBR and LSU to find local students who need jobs and internships, and creating a culture of belonging at our waterpark from the moment the gates open," the park's management says.

The park is also introducing a new pricing model, which is "rewarding guests who purchase Day Tickets early with the lowest prices of the summer," the news release added.

In June 2025, Leisure Sports, a Louisiana-based company and the operator of Gulf Islands Waterpark in Mississippi, announced it would acquire Blue Bayou Waterpark. The park's companion, Dixie Landin', is permanently closed.

Tickets can be bought here starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.