Einstein schools to offer Free Covid-19 Testing in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS - Einstein Charter Schools will host a free COVID-19 testing site sponsored by Liberty Bank, Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen and New Orleans East Hospitals at Sarah T. Reed Highschool on Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last) at 5316 Michoud Blvd. Community members who would like to be screened should enter through the front entrance on campus.

Those who wish to be tested are required to provide one form of ID and an insurance card, if applicable. Community members will receive results via telephone from a registered nurse within 24-72 hours. Individuals who test positive are advised to follow CDC guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms that do not require hospitalization.

“We are excited for this collaboration with our partners to provide free testing in New Orleans East,” said Michael McKenzie, CEO of Einstein Schools. “As a network who values our relationship with the community, it is important that we are doing our due diligence to fight the spread of COVID 19.”

All employees are encouraged to get tested prior to the start of the school year. Einstein will host a free giveaway for those who visit the testing site. The grand prize will include (1) loaded backpack with Chromebook, a mask, hand sanitizer, school supplies, disinfectant wipes, and a $25 Walmart gift card. The winner will be contacted on July 22, 2020 and announced on social media.