Edwards: Louisiana sending resources to Florida to help with impending Ian landfall

Photo via Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he would be sending resources and personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall with additional help ready to go.

Edwards posted on his Twitter to say that Louisiana would be offering "significant" resources, including deployment of the Louisiana National Guard, before the storm hit proper.

Edwards also said that more help is ready once damage assessment begins.