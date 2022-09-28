81°
Edwards: Louisiana sending resources to Florida to help with impending Ian landfall
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he would be sending resources and personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall with additional help ready to go.
Edwards posted on his Twitter to say that Louisiana would be offering "significant" resources, including deployment of the Louisiana National Guard, before the storm hit proper.
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, I have spoken with @GovRonDeSantis and offered Louisiana's resources, personnel and expertise. Significant @LANationalGuard resources are already on the way. We are also prepared to send additional help once damage assessment begins. #lagov— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 28, 2022
Edwards also said that more help is ready once damage assessment begins.
