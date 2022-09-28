81°
Edwards: Louisiana sending resources to Florida to help with impending Ian landfall

1 hour 44 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, September 28 2022 Sep 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 11:06 AM September 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday he would be sending resources and personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall with additional help ready to go. 

Edwards posted on his Twitter to say that Louisiana would be offering "significant" resources, including deployment of the Louisiana National Guard, before the storm hit proper. 

Edwards also said that more help is ready once damage assessment begins. 

