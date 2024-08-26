Educator says teachers need to be better prepared for real-life scenarios after teacher accused of battery

GREENSBURG — Some educators believe many teachers are not set up to adequately handle real-life scenarios after graduating from college, especially in the aftermath of a teacher being accused of and being arrested for simple battery at St. Helena Career and College Academy.

Ambria Cook is accused of attacking a 13-year-old special needs student and leaving the girl with chunks of her hair missing. She was arrested for simple battery after the incident, which allegedly took place on Wednesday.

Louisiana State University professor Jeanne Donaldson said teachers fighting with students is never acceptable, but it may be understandable. She said many new teachers are not prepared for the classroom after graduating from college.

Donaldson said there should be courses taught on how to properly conduct a classroom.

"They should be practicing classroom management skills and then get some supervision from people with that so they can refine those skills. Then have teachers training other teachers, teachers who are skilled at this," Donaldson said.

She said schools have protocols in place to help deescalate classroom problems. Donaldson said teachers should never meet a disruptive student on their level but should work to understand the root cause of the student's behavior.

“That student is having a real struggle and it’s our job as educators to figure out what’s causing that struggle. Why is that student doing this, and what plans can we have in place so that they don’t feel the need to get so upset the next time they’re struggling,” Donaldson said.

She said teachers should work to develop a relationship with their students because it makes a difference.