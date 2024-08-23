88°
Teacher arrested after alleged altercation with 13-year-old student in St. Helena Parish

1 hour 46 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 5:22 PM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GREENSBURG - A teacher was arrested after an alleged altercation with a 13-year-old student at St. Helena Career and College Academy, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department.

Ambria Cook was arrested for simple battery after a Wednesday altercation with a female student, deputies said. 

The court date for Cook is being set for October, according to the SHPSD. Deputies did not comment on if the student is facing charges.

