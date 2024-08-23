88°
Latest Weather Blog
Teacher arrested after alleged altercation with 13-year-old student in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG - A teacher was arrested after an alleged altercation with a 13-year-old student at St. Helena Career and College Academy, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department.
Ambria Cook was arrested for simple battery after a Wednesday altercation with a female student, deputies said.
The court date for Cook is being set for October, according to the SHPSD. Deputies did not comment on if the student is facing charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19th Judicial District Court addresses cyber incident, no compromise of sensitive information...
-
Free cancer screening Saturday at first Baton Rouge Barbershop Bash
-
Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home
-
2une In Previews: 17th Annual Fete Rouge happening this weekend
-
LSU football starts difficult USC scout