Ed Orgeron pops up at Notre Dame football practice

Matt Freeman @mattfreemanISD

In a strange twist of fate, former LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron popped up in new LSU head coach Brian Kelly's old stomping grounds as the fired Tiger coach showed up at Notre Dame football practice on Tuesday.

Orgeron appearing at the former school of the man who replaced him in Baton Rouge is no coincidence.

According to reporters on the scene, Orgeron will be in South Bend, Indiana for the entire week observing the Irish practices.

Ed Orgeron said he's just visiting #NotreDame's campus with his sons. He wanted to see Marcus Freeman, who he interviewed at LSU, and the staff. He'll be here all week. Orgeron said he isn't sure when he'll get back into coaching, but he's enjoying the year off. — Tyler James (@TJamesND) April 12, 2022

Orgeron was fired from LSU following the 5-5 2021 season and was paid his full buy-out of near $17 million dollars. At the time of his dismissal, Orgeron said that he had no plans to get back into coaching immediately, but that it was not something that he would rule out altogether.

Orgeron interviewed new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to be his defensive coordinator before the 2021 season, however Freeman took the same job at Notre Dame eventually becoming the head coach when Brian Kelly left for LSU.