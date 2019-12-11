Ed Orgeron named Home Depot Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Add Coach O to the list of LSU players and coaches earning accolades heading into the Peach Bowl.

On Wednesday, Orgeron was announced as the Home Depot Coach of the Year. The winner is selected annually by ESPN and ABC college football analysts.

Ed Orgeron is the Home Depot College Coach of the Year! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/DCGoqBSz1S — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 11, 2019

Orgeron is also in the running for the historic Eddie Robinson Award, for which the winner will be announced during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 11. Orgeron would be the first LSU head coach to win the award since Nick Saban, who took it in 2003.

Coach O's fourth year as head coach has easily been his best yet, helping lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and an SEC title. The Tigers are also currently the top-ranked team in the country.