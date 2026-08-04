EBRSO: Woman arrested for stealing over $5,800 from former classmate with autism

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing $5,800 from a classmate with autism, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

According to arrest documents, the victim is on the autism spectrum and receives government assistance due to her disability. Officials said the victim paid Mikenzie Edwards, 20, $5,811 via CashApp between Dec. 8, 2025 and Dec. 22, 2025.

The victim sent the money because she believed Edwards would pay the money back, deputies said. When officials met with the victim in January 2026, she said that Edwards continued to request money from her to the point where she had to block Edwards' phone number.

When officials tried to contact Edwards, she said she would not be able to meet with deputies and stopped corresponding with officials after being asked when she'd be available to meet.

Officials said that Edwards knew or should have known about the victim's disability after going to school with her. Edwards was arrested for felony theft and exploitation of persons with infirmities.