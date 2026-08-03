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Pointe Coupee couple arrested following death of infant who was previously subject of AMBER Alert
NEW ROADS — The parents of an infant were arrested by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday in connection with the death of the child.
According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Joseph Jackson and 25-year-old Alaysia Carter were arrested on charges of failure to render aid following the death of their 10 and a half month old daughter, A'laya Jackson.
WBRZ previously reported on A'laya Jackson in November 2025, as she was the subject of an AMBER Alert.
According to the sheriff's office, Joseph Jackson initially reported the child missing after Carnasia Mims allegedly took the child without permission.
Law enforcement said the infant was later located at a home in East Baton Rouge Parish, unharmed. Mims claimed to have left the child with her own mother and was going to the store at the time the AMBER Alert was issued.
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