EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby pond

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenager who allegedly stole a truck from a gas station, rammed a sheriff's office unit and crashed the vehicle into a pond early Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called for an armed robbery at the Murphy's gas station on O'Neal Lane around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The victim's truck had been stolen and the suspect allegedly rammed a deputy's unit while he was fleeing.

The pursuit led the suspect to the Clearlake Estates neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry Road where he crashed into a pond at the back of the neighborhood. The suspect got out of the vehicle before it landed in the water, and no one was injured.

A large law enforcement presence was seen overnight as deputies and dive teams checked the vehicle to make sure no one else was inside.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody for armed robbery, hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated criminal damage to property.