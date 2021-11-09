54°
EBR traffic light synchronization expected to be complete in 18 months

1 hour 16 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 9:39 PM November 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of traffic lights are in the process of being synchronized, including the major intersections around LSU.

The synchronization is part of MovEBR's $1B road improvement program.

"When I went to LSU, many moons ago, it didn't seem like this much traffic," said Michael Hayden, who is visiting in town for the day to get his daughter's car fixed.

He says the traffic here reminds him of New Orleans, where he currently lives.

“It would save everybody a bunch of time and fuel because it’s inefficient to have these synchronized lights," Hayden said.

The mayor's office did not have an update as to exactly how many of the 470 total traffic lights have been connected to a traffic management center with fiber optic cables, but they did say the intersections of Burbank, Nicholson, and Ben Hur Road have been completed.

Once all traffic lights in the parish are connected, the synchronization will officially begin. The timeline on that still has another 18 months to go.

