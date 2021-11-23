EBR Thanksgiving holiday curbside garbage, recycling collection schedule

BATON ROUGE - Residential garbage (both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will not be picked up Thursday, November 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Officials say any garbage or recyclables not collected on Thanksgiving Day will be collected on the next regularly scheduled collection day. City-Parish curbside garbage and recycling services will resume on Friday, November 26.

In addition to this, the North Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and re-open Friday, November 26.

The Republic Services recycling drop-off center, located at 7933 Tom Drive, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will remain open during the holidays.

Any residents who need to report a missed garbage or recycling service, request a recycling cart, or report other garbage or recycling related issues should contact the City-Parish by dialing 3-1-1 or 225-389-3090, going online to http://311.brla.gov, or downloading the free Red Stick 311 app on Apple or Android devices.