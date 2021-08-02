EBR teachers hesitant to attend in-person training; some calling it a 'superspreader event'

BATON ROUGE - With a new school year around the corner and COVID cases at an all time high in the state, teachers in East Baton Rouge are weary to attend a mandatory in-person training event that will consist of more than 1,000 people.

The teachers took to a private Facebook group Monday to vent their concerns, calling the development week a "superspreader event." Many say they won't attend out of an abundance of caution, but those who don't go will face negative consequences, such as having their pay docked or being required to make up training without pay.

EBR teacher Storm Matthews says this violates labor laws.

"Keeping our children safe should be our first priority and in order to do that you must first keep the teachers safe," said Storm Matthews.

The teachers also say the school board is ignoring safety guidelines by not offering a virtual option, and recommending that they carpool.

On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards reissued a statewide mandatory mask mandate for all indoor public spaces including schools. With ever-changing guidelines, teachers worry how it may affect the upcoming semester.