EBR superintendent finalists chosen; interim superintendent not among them

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose three finalists Friday for the superintendent's job, and interim Superintendent Adam Smith was not among them.

Smith, who has worked in the school system for 28 years, has vied for the role twice before but will not be the next leader of the state's second-largest traditional school system.

The only local finalist is Kevin George, director of the LSU Lab School.

The other finalists are Krish Mohip, chief education officer for the Illinois State Board of Education, and Andrea Zayas, who was previously the chief academic officer of Boston Public Schools.

Smith had made the list of semifinalists for the position when seven of the nine board members included him on their finalist lists. He had more support in that ballot than any of the other candidates, but that favor did not last.

George, who was superintendent of St. John the Baptist Parish schools for six years, was selected by five board members as a semifinalist. Zayas and Mohip were each listed on four board members' ballots.

The three finalists move on to a round of interviews to be conducted the week of July 8. Initially, they'll meet with panels that include parents, principals and teachers, business leaders and community leaders. On July 9, they'll tour three schools and have 90-minute interviews with the board.

A new superintendent is scheduled to be named on July 11.

East Baton Rouge has more than 40,000 students.

Five school board members voted for the three finalists chosen (George, Mohip, and Zayas):

Mark Bellue

Nathan Rust

Michael Gaudet

Emily Soulé

Patrick Martin



The other four school board members all voted for one person, Adam Smith.



Dadrius Lanus

Carla Powell

Shashonnie Steward

Cliff Lewis