EBR substitute teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes with 16-year-old student

BATON ROUGE — A since-fired part-time substitute teacher at an East Baton Rouge Parish high school was arrested Thursday for inappropriately touching, texting and calling a 16-year-old student, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Chloe Ephron, 24, began texting the student on Oct. 12, asking for his height, weight and age to "update the football roster." Arrest documents show that Ephron was an athletic trainer for the school's football team, but an EBR Schools spokesperson told WBRZ that if she was involved with the football team, it was on a volunteer basis only.

Over the course of the next month, Ephron allegedly began having a more personal relationship with the student — buying him food, giving him rides to and from school and, eventually, calling him nicknames and expressing her love for him.

Their conversations eventually turned sexual, with an exchange of inappropriate photos and messages, the affidavit says.

In early November, the student's mother discovered the alleged messages and reported them to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Ephron was arrested on Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

EBR Schools issued the following statement on Friday:

"The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has terminated a part-time substitute teacher following an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student. As soon as the concern was reported, law enforcement was immediately notified in accordance with district policy.

"Protecting the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Any behavior that violates this trust is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We want to reassure our families and community that we remain committed to maintaining a safe learning environment and holding all employees to the highest standards of conduct."