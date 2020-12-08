EBR Sheriff's unit involved in minor Tuesday morning crash

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning, a minor crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred at Barringer-Foreman Road at Airline Highway.

Accident: Barringer-Foreman Rd at Airline Hwy ..involves EBR Sheriff unit — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 8, 2020

Officials reported the wreck shortly after 6 a.m. and confirmed that the minor incident did not result in any injuries.

Authorities say it involved a light side swipe that left the unit with very little damage to its bumper and door.



