EBR's early morning power outage caused by 18-wheeler collision

BATON ROUGE - A power outage affected parts of East Baton Rouge Parish early Monday morning.

According to Entergy, approximately 1,068 customers were without electricity from about 4:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Entergy said the outage was the result of a collision between an 18-wheeler and communication lines, which ultimately resulted in two broken utility poles.

Most of the outages affected north Baton Rouge, a number of streets north of Government Street and south of Fuqua Street lost power.

As of 8:30 a.m., power was restored to all customers who were impacted.