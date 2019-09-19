EBR public schools awarded $1M grant for new computer courses

BATON ROUGE - Public schools around the parish will soon have new computer classes after the school board unanimously accepted a federal grant worth $1 million.

The program titled "BRBYTES: Baton Rouge: Bringing Youth Technology, Education and Success," was awarded to LSU and the East Baton Rouge Parish school system on September 12. The grant was announced Thursday.

The funds will allow for new computer science and computational courses for middle and high schoolers in Baton Rouge.

A five-year plan—created by the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy and the LSU Center for Computation and Technology—will introduce computing in all middle and high schools, with every student taking at least one computer class in grades six through 12.

According to a report from The Advocate, 857 students are currently taking a computing course taught by eight full-time teachers. The grant envisions that growing to 2,729 students in such courses taught by 20 full-time teachers.