EBR online property tax payment portal now working after holiday outage

BATON ROUGE - A power outage caused a ripple effect of issues to the East Baton Rouge Parish online property tax payment portal, shutting the system down as taxes were due.

There will not be any penalties for property tax payments made Monday, authorities said.

Although, the issue was fixed Saturday afternoon and was processing payments.

A power outage Friday impacted in-person payments at the property tax payment office downtown and also knocked the online payment system offline.