EBR officials ramp up efforts to promote sustainability

BATON ROUGE - Officials in East Baton Rouge (EBR) are collaborating to encourage residents to actively protect the local environment.

They're even planning to give some residents environmentally-friendly tools.

The program that will make such tools and related sustainability education available to residents will be announced Monday morning by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and EBR Parish Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer J. Daniels.

During a 10:30 a.m. news conference, the two will explain their plan to educate residents on ways to help improve the local environment and sustain the East Baton Rouge Parish wastewater system.

City-Parish Department of Environmental Services will distribute more than 1,000 funnels and “can the grease” lids to Housing Authority communities and residents, among other resources.

The “can the grease” lids fit on any common soup can, where users can discard grease—offering a visible reminder to not discard cooking oil or grease down the sink.

For more information and to request a free “can the grease” lid, visit whatsgood.brla.gov or call (225)389-4865.