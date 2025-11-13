68°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR deputies arrest woman accused of having sex with 13-year-old boy multiple times
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old boy.
Megan Moton, 32, allegedly had sex with the teenager two times, as well as exchanging lewd text messages on several other occasions in the summer of 2024.
Detectives began investigating Moton after the boy's mother told them about the text messages on Monday. The boy later told his mother that the pair had sex at Moton's apartment. The boy said that their first encounter happened sometime before October 2024, and another happened after.
Trending News
Moton was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, as well as one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
-
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...