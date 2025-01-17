62°
EBR, Ascension parish governments issues state of emergency, closure of city-parish offices on Tuesday

2 hours 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish governments on Friday issued parish-wide emergency disaster declarations in preparation for upcoming prolonged freezing temperatures.

A statement from Mayor-President Sid Edwards states that the emergency declaration enables East Baton Rouge Parish to implement necessary emergency plans. East Baton Rouge city-parish offices will be closed Tuesday due to freezing temperatures.

"Due to the anticipated closure of roads and bridges, which poses a significant risk to the safety of employees, all non-
essential parish offices and buildings will be closed on Tuesday," Ascension officials said. 

Other governments, as well as several area schools and school districts, have also announced closures for Tuesday.

