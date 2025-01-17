62°
Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze

Friday, January 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.

Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:

Ascension Parish
Sheriff's business offices
Parish government
Gonzales city government offices

Assumption Parish
23rd JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse

East Baton Rouge Parish
East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices
Baton Rouge City Court
Pennington Biomedical
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office

Iberville Parish
18th JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse (also covers West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes).

Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish Government

St. Helena Parish
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Mary Parish
Parish administrative offices

West Baton Rouge Parish
Port Allen Police offices

All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.

