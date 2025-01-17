Some governments, public buildings announce Tuesday closures ahead of freeze

State offices and some local governments have announced that they will remain closed Tuesday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also begun to announce closures.

Government offices are already closed on Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and these governments have announced Tuesday closures:

Ascension Parish

Sheriff's business offices

Parish government

Gonzales city government offices

Assumption Parish

23rd JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse



East Baton Rouge Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices

Baton Rouge City Court

Pennington Biomedical

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office



Iberville Parish

18th JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse (also covers West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes).

Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Government

St. Helena Parish

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office



St. Mary Parish

Parish administrative offices

West Baton Rouge Parish

Port Allen Police offices

All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.