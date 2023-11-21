54°
Eaton Street home burned down by arsonist Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for an arsonist responsible for burning down a vacant home along Eaton Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home at 2806 Eaton St. was set on fire around 6 p.m. The home is considered a total loss.
Anyone with information about the arsonist (225) 389-2050.
