Eaton Street home burned down by arsonist Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for an arsonist responsible for burning down a vacant home along Eaton Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home at 2806 Eaton St. was set on fire around 6 p.m. The home is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information about the arsonist (225) 389-2050.