Eastbound lanes of Sunshine Bridge reopened following accident
UPDATE: LA 70 EB has reopened. Congestion is minimal.
ST. JAMES PARISH- The eastbound lanes of LA 70 are currently shut down on the Sunshine Bridge due to an accident.
Authorities say a two-vehicle accident sent two patients to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Congestion has reached LA 18 in Donaldsonville.
All lanes are open on LA 70 East on the Sunshine Bridge. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 12, 2018
