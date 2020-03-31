East Washington Street home destroyed by arson-related fire

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning, and after rushing to extinguish the blaze investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department determined that the incident was the result of arson.

When first responders got to the house, which was devoid of inhabitants and located on East Washington Street, they found flames coming from the rear of the home.

After wrestling with the blaze for nearly fifteen minutes, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The home, a loss of $25,000, was left with heavy fire and smoke damage.

Anyone with information related to how this fire was started is urged to contact investigators at (225) 354-1419.