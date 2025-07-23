92°
Latest Weather Blog
East Iberville Water customers to experience little to no water pressure due to water leak
PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers may experience little to no water pressure while utility crews make necessary repairs.
The Iberville Parish Government stated that it's experiencing a water leak affecting customers in the blue-highlighted area of the map pictured.
Trending News
According to a social media post, estimated restoration time is eight to 12 hours.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere...
-
BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte...
-
2une In Previews: 10th Annual Back to School Expo
-
New Orleans high school choir teacher, gospel musician arrested, accused of child...
-
2une In: Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back! See which local favorites...