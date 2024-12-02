East Baton Rouge voters accounted for 40% of state's early voting numbers ahead of Dec. 7 election

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish voters cast around 40% of the state's early ballots, more than any other parish in the state, ahead of the Dec. 7 election, Secretary of State data released Monday shows.

Of 93,893 early votes cast, 37,251 — 39.67% — came from East Baton Rouge Parish. This is up from around 23,000 in 2020. The second-highest turnout was Jefferson Parish with 5,240 early ballots cast.

East Baton Rouge Parish has multiple important measures on the ballot for the Saturday election, including a run-off election for mayor-president between incumbent Democrat Sharon Weston Broome and Republican newcomer Sid Edwards. St. George residents will also vote on whether to approve transferring the new city's share of a 2% sales tax.

For a complete list of ballot measures that appeared on early ballots and will appear in the voting booth on Saturday — including four constitutional amendments — click here.